Washington police charge high school teacher with indecent liberties

Washington Montessori School
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A former high school teacher has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a student at a charter school in Washington.

Washington police have charged Abigail Spencer with indecent liberties with a student.

Police Chief Stacey Drakeford would only say this morning that Spencer was a high school teacher at Washington Montessori School and that the victim was a boy student at the school.

Warrants said the crime happened on December 17 and that the 21-year-old teacher was released on a $5,000 bond.

State law defines the crime as “willfully taking or attempting to take any immoral, improper, or indecent liberties with a student for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire” or “willfully committing or attempting to commit any lewd or lascivious act upon or with the body or any part or member of the body of a student”.

Washington Montessori said Spencer resigned in December after the allegations came to light.

Lisa Gordon Stella, an attorney for the school, said when the school learned of the allegations they reported it to law enforcement. She added it did not happen on school property or at a school event.

“The school supports law enforcement and cooperated with them fully and hopes this will bring the matter to a close,” said the school’s attorney.

