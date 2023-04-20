Vanceboro police searching for missing teen

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina authorities are asking the public to help them find a missing boy.

Vanceboro Police Department needs is looking for Javier Ross.

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, red and black joggers, and white air force one’s.

The police department asks anyone with information to call 252-244-0440 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

