Vanceboro police searching for missing teen
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina authorities are asking the public to help them find a missing boy.
Vanceboro Police Department needs is looking for Javier Ross.
The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, red and black joggers, and white air force one’s.
The police department asks anyone with information to call 252-244-0440 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.
