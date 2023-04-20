Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Vanceboro police searching for missing teen

VPD posted to it's Facebook page about the missing teen last night.
VPD posted to it's Facebook page about the missing teen last night.(Vanceboro Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina authorities are asking the public to help them find a missing boy.

Vanceboro Police Department needs is looking for Javier Ross.

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, red and black joggers, and white air force one’s.

The police department asks anyone with information to call 252-244-0440 or Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Xaviera Steele
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
According to Sheriff Chris Davis, the property has been a problem in the community for years.
Judge declares Pamlico County property a nuisance, must be vacated within 60 days
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
Pitt County man injured in last week’s barn fire has died
Dalian Green
DEPUTIES: Man linked to break-ins in at least 20 counties, including ENC

Latest News

Marines celebrate military children at schools in Onslow County
Eastern Carolina non-profit helping people get back to work
Family mourns the loss of man injured in house barn fire
Family members reflect on the passing of man injured in Pitt County horse barn fire
Powerball Winning Numbers for 3-27-2023 11pm
Powerball 4-19-23