THAT STINKS! ENC county sees an increase in illegal dumping

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in one Eastern North Carolina county say they are seeing an increase in littering and illegal dumping, and they are asking everyone to please put trash where it belongs.

According to the Lenoir County Solid Waste Department (LCSWD), they have received several calls about household trash being dumped on the side of the road, something that is illegal and carries a hefty fine.

According to NCDOT, littering on a public road is a misdemeanor that carries fines ranging from $250 to $1000 and community service.

“We all play a role in keeping Lenoir County a beautiful place to live,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “For anyone to dump trash on a roadside in our community is not only illegal but a disservice to residents of Lenoir County. The Sheriff’s Office will be partnering with our Solid Waste Department to fully hold folks accountable to the law.”

LCSWD Director Kim Hill said illegal dumping negatively affects neighborhoods and the environment.

“It is important to properly dispose of household trash to maintain public health and safety,” Hill said. “The Solid Waste Department is available to serve our residents to ensure all refuse generated in our county can be safely disposed of.”

Lenoir County operates a county landfill, as well as eight convenience sites where people who live in the county that do not have pickup service through a town can dispose of their household garbage.

These are the county-operated convenience centers in Lenoir County:

· Deep Run Site: 2559 Eric Sparrow Road

· Dobbs Farm Site: 2118 Robinson Road

· Fairground Site: 475 Fairgrounds Road

· Hugo Crossroads Site: 2773 Grifton-Hugo Road

· Loftin’s Crossroads Site: 1957 Elijah Loftin Road

· Nobles Mill Site: 309 Nobles Mill Road

· Strabane Site: 190 Smith-Grady Road

· Wallace Family Road Site: 2272 Wallace Family Road

You can report illegal dumping by calling the LCSWD at 252-566-4194.

