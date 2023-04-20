Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

State Senate passes transgender sports bill along party lines

The bill passed along party lines.
The bill passed along party lines.(WRAL/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state Senate today passed its own bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in sports.

After about an hour of debate and Republicans tabling two proposed amendments, Senate Bill 631 passed 29 to 18.

The House passed its own version on Wednesday by a vote of 73-39.

Both versions would prohibit transgender girls from joining female sports teams in middle, and high school, while the House bill also extends that to college teams.

Trans girls would not be allowed to play on any sports team that corresponds with their gender identity. Trans boys and cisgender girls could only play on teams designated for male athletes if there was no comparable girls’ team, except for wrestling.

“We cannot ignore the physical differences between men and women in sports,” said Sen. Kevin Corbin of Macon County. “By keeping sports designated to biological sex we are allowing female athletes to compete on an even playing field.”

Opponents say the bill would only impact two student-athletes in the state and compared it to passage of HB 2, the bathroom bill.

“This is an intentional distraction from reality,” said Sen. Natalie Murdock of Durham County. “They are morally bankrupt of ideas to solve the real challenges facing North Carolina families.”

The bill now goes to the House for consideration, even though it passed its own bill yesterday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xaviera Steele
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
According to Sheriff Chris Davis, the property has been a problem in the community for years.
Judge declares Pamlico County property a nuisance, must be vacated within 60 days
Dalian Green
DEPUTIES: Man linked to break-ins in at least 20 counties, including ENC
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
Pitt County man injured in last week’s barn fire has died

Latest News

Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Faire
Renaissance Faire returns to Kinston this weekend
The Talbots lot will become a park for downtown New Bern.
Downtown New Bern’s Talbot lot to become park
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Business After Hours Expo
Carteret County Chamber of Commerce holds Business After Hours Expo