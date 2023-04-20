South Lenoir powers past rival North Lenoir softball on the road
Blue Devils 22, Hawks 3 (5 Innings)
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Lenoir softball team trailed early but rallied in a big way to beat their rivals North Lenoir 22-3 in 5 innings on Wednesday night.
The Blue Devils down two in the third when Mary Grace Beyer tied it up with a 2-run single.
The Devils took the lead in the fourth with a three-run frame. Kylie Smith had the big knock to the wall in center.
Beyer would rip one to the wall in right that scored a couple more runs in the fifth as they scored 17 runs.
South Lenoir is now 8-5 overall. North Lenoir drops to 9-3.
