Soldier killed in Black Hawk crash returning home to Morehead City today

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A soldier killed last month in a Kentucky military training accident is coming home to Eastern Carolina today.

The body of Staff Sgt. Caleb Gore will arrive Thursday afternoon at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and then be escorted from the airport to Morehead City by the Morehead City Police Department.

According to Morehead Police, the processional will leave RDU around 3 p.m this afternoon and will travel along US 70 on its way east. Police anticipate that they will turn onto 35th Street in Morehead City as the procession makes its way to Munden Funeral Home sometime Thursday evening.

Police also say that the Morehead Fire Department as well as other departments are to honor Sgt. Gore along the route from Raleigh back to Morehead City.

The 25-year-old Gore was one of nine soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters collided on March 29th near Fort Campbell.

Gore was a 2015 graduate of West Carteret High School where he was on the wrestling team and ran cross country.

The family will hold a private funeral service, according to Munden Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.