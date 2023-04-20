Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Soldier killed in Black Hawk crash returning home to Morehead City today

Caleb Gore
Caleb Gore(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A soldier killed last month in a Kentucky military training accident is coming home to Eastern Carolina today.

The body of Staff Sgt. Caleb Gore will arrive Thursday afternoon at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and then be escorted from the airport to Morehead City by the Morehead City Police Department.

According to Morehead Police, the processional will leave RDU around 3 p.m this afternoon and will travel along US 70 on its way east. Police anticipate that they will turn onto 35th Street in Morehead City as the procession makes its way to Munden Funeral Home sometime Thursday evening.

Police also say that the Morehead Fire Department as well as other departments are to honor Sgt. Gore along the route from Raleigh back to Morehead City.

The 25-year-old Gore was one of nine soldiers killed when two Black Hawk helicopters collided on March 29th near Fort Campbell.

Gore was a 2015 graduate of West Carteret High School where he was on the wrestling team and ran cross country.

The family will hold a private funeral service, according to Munden Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Xaviera Steele
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
According to Sheriff Chris Davis, the property has been a problem in the community for years.
Judge declares Pamlico County property a nuisance, must be vacated within 60 days
Dalian Green
DEPUTIES: Man linked to break-ins in at least 20 counties, including ENC
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
Pitt County man injured in last week’s barn fire has died

Latest News

NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: ‘The Heat Is On’ for Thursday
VPD posted to it's Facebook page about the missing teen last night.
Vanceboro police searching for missing teen
Marines celebrate military children at schools in Onslow County
Eastern Carolina non-profit helping people get back to work