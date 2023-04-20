Renaissance Faire returns to Kinston this weekend

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Fans of all things English renaissance can dress up and head to Kinston this weekend.

From April 22-23, plan a stop to 401 Fairgrounds Road in Kinston for the second-ever Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Faire.

You can buy tickets online and save $2.50 and skip the line at the gate. Tickets are $25 at the gate.

More than 60 vendors from all over the state will be set up in the area to sell everything from food to handmade gifts.

The event is staffed by local volunteers and supported by local sponsors and crafts people.

Enjoy a selection of seafood, barbecue, sweets, handcrafted drinks and locally-made sweets as you stroll in the area.

There’s also a unique sit-down dinner for those interested. It will benefit the 2024 fair and is being hosted by Olivia’s in downtown Kinston.

