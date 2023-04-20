Advertise With Us
Onslow County man sentenced to federal prison

Cameron Hansen
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man has been sentenced to prison in federal court in New Bern.

U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan sentenced 39-year-old Cameron Hansen of Holly Ridge to 120 months in federal prison for trafficking drugs with a sawed-off shotgun.

Deputies say they stopped Hansen on February 14, 2021, on US 17 in Jacksonville. During the stop deputies say an Onslow County Sheriff’s K-9 picked up the smell of narcotics and then indicated that it was coming from Hansen’s truck.

Law enforcement searched the truck and found a sawed-off shotgun and around one ounce of 95% pure methamphetamine. While they were looking into Hansen, deputies say they found out that Hansen had been distributing methamphetamine in the Holly Ridge area.

According to court records, Hansen also has a prior federal conviction for possession of a stolen firearm.

Hansen pled guilty on January 11 to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.

