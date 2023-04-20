Advertise With Us
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: ‘The Heat Is On’ for Thursday

Clouds roll-in for Friday paving the way for Saturday rain
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lot of sunshine for your Thursday with an expected high of 88F, but there’s a chance some parts of ENC may reach the 90F point.

Clouds will come to North Carolina by mid-afternoon on Friday and officially to our area by dinner time. The clouds will thicken overnight with a low of 60F.

Saturday will start with mostly cloudy skies later having a high of 77F, and rain will start falling late morning first in Wilmington, N.C. then the rest of ENC by mid-afternoon.

Heaviest rainfall expected along I-95 from the Virginia border down to I-40 in the early evening. Showers will stick around through the overnight with a low of 51F.

Rain and clouds clear early Sunday morning paving the way for a nice and sunny end to the weekend with a high of 86F.

Then Monday kicks off a refreshing and cooling few days in 60s.

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

