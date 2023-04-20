Marines celebrate military children at schools in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Marine in the East will take on a different mission today as they team up with students to beautify an elementary school.

The Chalk the Walk event will feature marines from the Headquarters Battalion, Second Marine Expeditionary Force, and Clyde Erwin Elementary Magnate School students.

The Chalk the Walk event is a month-long event happening all across Onslow County Schools to celebrate the month of the military child. It lets students express themselves by creating art with sidewalk chalk.

Today’s Chalk the Walk event begins at 11 A.M.

