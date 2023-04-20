Lenoir CC baseball tops Pitt CC to earn doubleheader split

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt Community College and Lenoir Community College baseball teams earned a split on Wednesday in a doubleheader played in Kinston.

The Bulldogs claimed game one 9-5. They got up 6-0 in the first but didn’t score after that. Lenoir CC clawed their way back in it and would tie it in the middle innings.

Lancers would grab the lead in the 6th inning and would hang on to take it 9-6 in 7 innings.

Logan Merritt of Goldsboro drove in the tying and later the go-ahead run with a pair of hits off the wall.

