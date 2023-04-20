Advertise With Us
Family members reflect on the passing of man injured in Pitt County horse barn fire

Family members remember man killed in barn fire
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Gerald Whitehurst is considered by his family to be one of the most selfless human beings and someone who left this world better than he found it.

“There are things worse than death because you’re going to a better place,” said Clayton Everett, Whitehurst’s uncle-in-law. “He’s definitely going to a better place so that’s really a blessing in disguise.”

Whitehurst’s family says the 74-year-old sadly died this past Sunday at Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill following a horse barn fire at his home in Stokes a week ago, which fire officials say left him with severe burns.

Whitehurst’s cousin Darlene House says doctors told their family that one of his legs would’ve been amputated.

“I knew Gerald wouldn’t want to live with what he was going to be left with if he got better,” House said. “It’s just a blessing to me that he was able to pass on and go meet his family.”

Whitehurst was known to many as a devoted father, husband, and mentor.

However, House says one of his greatest accomplishments was helping build East Carolina Motor Speedway in Robersonville back in 1963.

“That’s how he grew to know so many people in the area,” House said.

While nearly everything was shut down during the pandemic, House says Whitehurst and his wife were some of the people to start attending their family church again.

She says the moment reiterated who he truly was, a man of faith.

“It was so cool because we just had a handful of people back to church, and he was right there with us,” House said.

Whitehurst’s family tells WITN his funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Gold Point Church of Christ.

Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris has ruled the barn fire as accidental.

