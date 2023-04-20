Advertise With Us
ENC man wins big with lottery scratch-off

An ENC man won big with a $30 scratch-off ticket.
An ENC man won big with a $30 scratch-off ticket.(NC Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern North Carolina man won big recently with a lottery scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials say Donald Aughenbaugh of Oak Island tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket from Olde Brunswick Store in Southport and scratched his way to a $100,000 prize.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday, and after required state and federal tax withholdings, lottery officials say that he took home $71,259.

According to lottery headquarters in Raleigh, The 200X The Cash scratch-off game launched in March 2022 with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. They said that three $5 million prizes and six $100,000 prizes STILL remain to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

