ENC man sentenced in federal drug case

Ernest Matthews
Ernest Matthews(Duplin County, SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern North Carolina man who was arrested last year on drug charges found out his fate in federal court this week.

On Wednesday a federal judge with the Eastern District of NC sentenced Ernest Matthews, of Mount Olive to 100 months in federal prison.

Matthews was arrested in May of 2022 after Duplin County deputies say they made several undercover purchases of methamphetamine.

When Matthews was arrested deputies say they found 452 grams of methamphetamine, 698 grams of marijuana, 16 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of possible heroin, 4 firearms, and $4,265 in cash.

Matthews was then indicted on federal drug charges and he pled guilty in federal court.

