Election sticker design contest for Pitt Co. students of all age groups

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Board of Elections will be holding two design contests for the upcoming General Elections in November.

From May 1, until June 9 at 5:00 p.m., Pitt County students from two different age brackets can submit their designs for “I Voted” stickers to be handed out in November.

The “I Voted” Sticker Design Contest (Ages 8-14) has the following rules:

The student has to be in this age range at the time of submitting their piece.

Each student gets to submit once.

Each design should have “I Voted” included.

Digital submissions can be made at the official contest site . The design should stay in the allotted border, have no more than four colors, and make no reference to a party or candidate. Designs may also be made through traditional crayons, paints, pencils, and other mixed materials.

Fifteen finalists from the “I Voted” contest will be selected, and a public online vote on the two winning designs will be held all August. The winners will be notified by phone and email by Friday, Sept. 8.

The “My Vote” Visual Art Design Contest (Ages 15+) has the following rules:

The student has to be in this age range at the time of submitting their piece.

Each student gets to submit once.

Each design should have “My Note” included.

The piece is to be 8″x10″ and submitted through the official contest submission form.

The piece may be created through photography, traditional paints, pencils, sculpting, woven materials, and digital art. The piece should make no reference to a party or candidate.

Twenty-five finalists from the “My Vote” contest will be selected, and a public online vote on the ten winning designs will be held all August. The winners will be notified by phone and email by Friday, Sept. 8.

The Board of Elections says submissions for the “I Voted” or “My Vote” contests cannot include any artificial intelligence-generated work, copyright material, photographs, or trademarked images. View full contest rules here.

Entries can be mailed or hand-delivered to the Pitt County Board of Elections at 1717 W. Fifth St., Greenville, N.C. 27834. Email submissions should be scanned in at least 300dpi to the Board of Elections email.