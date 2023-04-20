Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU softball rips past NC Central for midweek win

ECU 10, NC Central 2 (5 Innings)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU softball team ripped past NC Central 10-2 in 5 innings on Wednesday in Greenville.

The Pirates got up 2-0 in the first on balls that got to the backstop.

They opened it up in the third. Logan Sutton had the two-run base hit as they scored 6 in the inning. A few errors and pitches to the backstop helped their cause.

After a really tough stretch ECU has won three of their last four games.

The Pirates improve to 26-20. They are at Wichita State this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Xaviera Steele
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
Pitt County man injured in last week’s barn fire has died
According to Sheriff Chris Davis, the property has been a problem in the community for years.
Judge declares Pamlico County property a nuisance, must be vacated within 60 days
Dalian Green
DEPUTIES: Man linked to break-ins in at least 20 counties, including ENC

Latest News

LCC and PCC split doubleheader
Lenoir CC baseball tops Pitt CC to earn doubleheader split
NCHSAA realignment with new bylaw means changes across the state, local administrators weighed in
NCHSAA realignment with new bylaw means changes across the state, local administrators weighed in
South Lenoir softball beats North Lenoir
South Lenoir powers past rival North Lenoir softball on the road
Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) battles with New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) during...
Fast scores overtime winner as Canes take game two over Islanders, lead 2-0