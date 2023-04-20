ECU softball rips past NC Central for midweek win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU softball team ripped past NC Central 10-2 in 5 innings on Wednesday in Greenville.

The Pirates got up 2-0 in the first on balls that got to the backstop.

They opened it up in the third. Logan Sutton had the two-run base hit as they scored 6 in the inning. A few errors and pitches to the backstop helped their cause.

After a really tough stretch ECU has won three of their last four games.

The Pirates improve to 26-20. They are at Wichita State this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.