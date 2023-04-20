Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Eastern Carolina non-profit helping people get back to work

(Pexels)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit here in the east is holding an event to help get people back on their feet and back to work.

Better Together will host the Winterville National Day of Second Chances Job Fair.

Those job seekers will have the chance to meet with employers today who can offer jobs on the spot, for those struggling with homelessness, prior incarceration, lack of child care and other obstacles.

The event begins at Ignite Church in Winterville at 10 A.M.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Xaviera Steele
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
According to Sheriff Chris Davis, the property has been a problem in the community for years.
Judge declares Pamlico County property a nuisance, must be vacated within 60 days
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
Pitt County man injured in last week’s barn fire has died
Dalian Green
DEPUTIES: Man linked to break-ins in at least 20 counties, including ENC

Latest News

Marines celebrate military children at schools in Onslow County
Family mourns the loss of man injured in house barn fire
Family members reflect on the passing of man injured in Pitt County horse barn fire
Powerball Winning Numbers for 3-27-2023 11pm
Powerball 4-19-23
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog