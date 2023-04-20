Eastern Carolina non-profit helping people get back to work

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit here in the east is holding an event to help get people back on their feet and back to work.

Better Together will host the Winterville National Day of Second Chances Job Fair.

Those job seekers will have the chance to meet with employers today who can offer jobs on the spot, for those struggling with homelessness, prior incarceration, lack of child care and other obstacles.

The event begins at Ignite Church in Winterville at 10 A.M.

