Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

DROUGHT UPDATE: Growing slightly drier along Coastal Carolina

Abnormally Dry to Moderate Dry conditions continue to be seen in parts of ENC
DROUGHT UPDATE (4.20.2023)
DROUGHT UPDATE (4.20.2023)(WITN)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina continues to see drought conditions on the rise and this is according to the latest Drought Monitor Report by the National Integrated Drought Information System.

The latest report states that 10.8% of the Tarheel State is currently considered “Abnormally Dry” or D0 primarily near the surrounding Albemarle Sound area. While another 3.0% is listed as “Moderate Drought” or D1 also in some counties surrounding the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds along with parts of Pender and Onslow counties.

There are five different drought categories that an area can fall into. While “Abnormally Dry” is the lowest level of drought, dry conditions can result in dry pastures, mild crop stress, and increased irrigation. As for “Moderate Drought,” there’s also an increased risk for wildfires, lake and reservoirs have lower levels, and further crop stress.

ENC has seen rain over the past few weeks, but most rounds just haven’t delivered beneficial rain. According to the New Bern climate site, rainfall is around 0.47″ below average for March and 0.93″ for the year.

The next drought report will be released on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Here’s how the drought conditions have changed since the late report: CLICK HERE!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xaviera Steele
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
According to Sheriff Chris Davis, the property has been a problem in the community for years.
Judge declares Pamlico County property a nuisance, must be vacated within 60 days
Dalian Green
DEPUTIES: Man linked to break-ins in at least 20 counties, including ENC
The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
Pitt County man injured in last week’s barn fire has died

Latest News

The Talbots lot will become a park for downtown New Bern.
Downtown New Bern’s Talbot lot to become park
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Business After Hours Expo
Carteret County Chamber of Commerce holds Business After Hours Expo
Election sticker design contest for Pitt Co. students of all age groups