DROUGHT UPDATE: Growing slightly drier along Coastal Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina continues to see drought conditions on the rise and this is according to the latest Drought Monitor Report by the National Integrated Drought Information System.

The latest report states that 10.8% of the Tarheel State is currently considered “Abnormally Dry” or D0 primarily near the surrounding Albemarle Sound area. While another 3.0% is listed as “Moderate Drought” or D1 also in some counties surrounding the Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds along with parts of Pender and Onslow counties.

There are five different drought categories that an area can fall into. While “Abnormally Dry” is the lowest level of drought, dry conditions can result in dry pastures, mild crop stress, and increased irrigation. As for “Moderate Drought,” there’s also an increased risk for wildfires, lake and reservoirs have lower levels, and further crop stress.

ENC has seen rain over the past few weeks, but most rounds just haven’t delivered beneficial rain. According to the New Bern climate site, rainfall is around 0.47″ below average for March and 0.93″ for the year.

The next drought report will be released on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

