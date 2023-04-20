Advertise With Us
Downtown New Bern’s Talbot lot to become park

The Talbots lot will become a park for downtown New Bern.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A new park is coming to downtown New Bern thanks to a generous gift.

The Tryon Palace Foundation says it has acquired the so-called “Talbots lot”, at the corner of South Front Street and Craven Street.

The foundation says the park and green space will be for art, education, and community programs.

The city sold the two lots in February to Betty Wilson, of Trent Woods FOR $825,000. She then gifted the land to Tryon Palace which will name it Wilson Park, in honor of the woman and her late husband.

The land has been a green space for a couple of decades and at one time it was to be the location of a Talbots.

The foundation will have a dedication of the new park at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

