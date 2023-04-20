Constant compete has brought ECU’s Trey Yesavage from the bullpen to Pirates ace starting pitcher

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Bourne Braves in the Cape Cod League announced Thursday ECU ace Trey Yesavage will play for them this summer. For non-baseball fans it’s the top college baseball summer league. The Pirates ace has followed ECU’s compete mentality to the letter and has earned his results every step of the way.

“Really don’t include Trey Yesavage in that group because he pitched a lot for us,” said ECU head coach Cliff Godwin on media day, “But even he has made big jumps. Into the standpoint where you could possibly see him as a starter.”

It’s been quite a transition for ECU pitcher Trey Yesavage. He’s been so great it’s easy to forget he was in the pen last year, earned a spot as a starter this fall, and is now the Pirates Friday night ace.

“I throw more pitches but it gives me more time to recover as well. Every day of the week looks the same for me,” says ECU starting pitcher Trey Yesavage, “Monday’s look the same, Tuesday’s look the same. Every day of the week I do whatever I need to do to get ready to throw again. I get nerves, I still get nervous before the games, but it is a good kind of nervous.

Yesavage has a 2.83 earned run average in 54 innings pitched over 9 starts. He’s struck out 82 to 13 walks in amassing a 6-0 record.

“Getting ahead of guys early in the count, let my defense handle the ball mostly. Flood the zone,” says Yesavage, “If I am going to miss, miss over the plate. Throw as many strikes as possible.”

Part of the process has been building a great connection with another guy who solidified his spot this year, catcher Justin Wilcoxen.

“Having him back there when it is in the dirt. It’s massive,” says Yesavage.

“His stuff is great in general but when he is commanding all his pitches, throwing 2-3 pitches in the zone, he’s lights out,” says Wilcoxen, “He’s just a big power arm. When he gets in a rhythm you can’t really stop him.”

Expect Trey will lead ECU into their weekend series atWichita State Friday night at 7 pm. The 7th ranked Pirates have won nine straight games and hold ahalf-gamee lead overHoustonn for first place in the conference standings.

