Carteret County rental home catches fire when man attempts suicide

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PELETIER, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple agencies in the east responded to a home in Peletier when a man tried to kill himself and caught a home on fire.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck says Wednesday night a man renting a home on Whitehouse Fork Road set the house on fire.

The man had poured gasoline in the house and was threatening to kill himself, according to authorities.

Buck says the initial call to the home was around 6:30 p.m. He says he, deputies, and the Carteret County Special Response Team were there negotiating with the man for a few hours.

Near 9:30 p.m., WITN is told he started the fire. Multiple fire departments were at the property and responded to put out the flames.

The sheriff says the Carteret County Special Response Team pulled the man out of the home’s back window while the house was actively burning. He was taken to a hospital last night for a mental evaluation, according to Buck.

Fire departments present included Emerald Isle Fire Department, Western Carteret Fire Department, Swansboro Fire Department, and Broad and Gales Fire Department. Buck says they put the house fire out late last night.

