Carteret County Chamber of Commerce holds Business After Hours Expo

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce is holding their annual Business After Hours Expo.

The event will be held on April 27th from 4p.m. to 7:30p.m. at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. Different businesses and organizations have the opportunity to showcase their products while networking with each other. The event is open to the public and will include food, a beer and wine bar, a speed networking event, and a lively atmosphere.

The Business After Hours Expo is sponsored by Duke Energy and WTKF FM 107.1.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://nccoastchamber.com/expo/.

WITN is a proud sponsor of the Business After Hours Expo.

