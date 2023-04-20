Ahoskie 13-year-old critical after overnight shooting

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old is in critical condition after an overnight shooting.

Ahoskie police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. on Roberts Street.

Neighbors say the boy was inside the home when someone fired from outside, and gunfire hit the child in the head.

Family members rushed the boy to ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital and he was later transferred to ECU Health Medical Center.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Ahoskie police at 252-332-5011.

