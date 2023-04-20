7th ranked ECU baseball beats Charlotte for ninth straight win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - No. 7 East Carolina baseball team got up early and never trailed as they won for the ninth straight game 6-2 on Wednesday night over Charlotte.

ECU got up quickly on a solo shot by Carter Cunningham. Justin Wilcoxen hit a three-run home run in the fourth to put ECU up for good. Joey Berini drove in two runs with a single to give them insurance up 6-1.

Danny Beal threw three scoreless innings to get the win and improve to 3-1. Garrett Saylor closed it out with two scoreless innings.

The Pirates are now 5-5 on the road and 29-8 overall.

ECU is at Wichita State this weekend for three conference games starting Friday.

