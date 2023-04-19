Advertise With Us
Warsaw man wanted for attempted murder in Wayne County

Danielle Morrisey
Danielle Morrisey(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Wayne County are looking for a Duplin County man after a shooting on Sunday.

Danielle Morrisey, of Warsaw, is wanted for one count of attempted first degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on Clint Drive in Dudley.

Deputies say the woman victim was shot multiple times and was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Morrisey should call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, or 911.

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Second arrest in human trafficking, rape, kidnapping of teenage girl
