Warsaw man wanted for attempted murder in Wayne County
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Wayne County are looking for a Duplin County man after a shooting on Sunday.
Danielle Morrisey, of Warsaw, is wanted for one count of attempted first degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.
The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on Clint Drive in Dudley.
Deputies say the woman victim was shot multiple times and was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Morrisey should call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, or 911.
