Warsaw man wanted for attempted murder in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Wayne County are looking for a Duplin County man after a shooting on Sunday.

Danielle Morrisey, of Warsaw, is wanted for one count of attempted first degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on Clint Drive in Dudley.

Deputies say the woman victim was shot multiple times and was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Morrisey should call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, or 911.

