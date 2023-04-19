Advertise With Us
Teen shooting victim laid to rest

Joyonna Pearsall funeral
(WITN)
By Justin Lundy and WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina teenager who lost her life during a mass shooting that injured five others last week was laid to rest today.

Hundreds of loved ones and mourners of 15-year-old Joyonna Pearsall gathered together at Bear Creek Missionary Baptist Association in Goldsboro to honor her life and legacy.

Joyonna was one of six people shot at a spring break party at a pool house off Leslie Street on April 12th. According to her family, a fight between two men led to the shooting. Joyonna was the only one who died.

Goldsboro Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact them.

Community organizers say that a rally for Joyonna and to stand up against gun violence will take place this Sunday at T-C Coley Community Center in Goldsboro at 6 p.m. and it is open to the public.

