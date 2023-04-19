PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Meet teacher of the week Kurt Garner.

Garner is a Computer Engineering, Programming, and Microsoft Office teacher at J.H. Rose High School.

After graduating from East Carolina University, he planted roots in the east and has been teaching in Pitt County Schools for 16 years.

Going up and beyond teaching the curriculum in the classroom, he serves as the adviser for Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), the National Technical Honor Society, and is the assistant coach to Men’s Soccer and head coach to Women’s Soccer at Rose.

Kurt Garner and students. (Kurt Garner)

He serves on the state executive board for FBLA representing 15 counties in the east.

Garner believes in serving outside the school, too. In the community, he is a high school youth minister at St. Peter Catholic Church, as well as an Eagle Scout.

Garner and students in Chicago. (Kurt Garner)

If you would like to nominate a teacher in school, click here. They will have the opportunity to be interviewed in the morning as well as get a $100 gift for supplies and a sweet trophy!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.