Second arrest in human trafficking, rape, kidnapping of teenage girl

James Reddick, Christina Mills
James Reddick, Christina Mills(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been arrested in a human trafficking case in Pitt County.

James Reddick has been charged with human trafficking, sexual servitude, second degree forcible rape, and first degree kidnapping. The 50-year-old man from Greenville was arrested on Tuesday, according to deputies.

On Sunday, Christina Mills was arrested in the case and charged with the same offenses.

Arrest warrants say the crimes happened on April 2nd. Warrants say at the time of the rape, the 17-year-old was “mentally incapacitated.”

Deputies say their investigation began on April 5th when they were requested to check on the welfare of the girl who appeared to be suffering from some mental health issues. The teen told deputies she was the victim of human trafficking.

Reddick was jailed on a $1.5 million bond.

