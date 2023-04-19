Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: A few backyards flirting with 90 degrees Thursday; Rain likely on Saturday

Our next rain chance is targeting Saturday night
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A powerful ridge of high pressure will remain over Eastern NC over the next few days. allowing for temperatures to soar well into the upper 80s and even nearing 90 across the southern inland counties near the Crystal Coast.

Plenty of sunshine will drive the mercury into the 80s to near 90 Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will climb from the 50s early week to the 60s late week. Our next rain chance arrives over the upcoming weekend as a cold front moves through the area Saturday night. Clouds will build in on Saturday with the bulk of the rain coming through Saturday night.

Download the WITN Weather App for the latest hourly and daily forecast for your area.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Rocky Mount High School
Police investigating fight between teacher & student at Rocky Mount High School
Brandon Creighton
Greenville man charged in deadly three-vehicle crash
Benjamin Mayo, Amber Manning, and Michael Miller
Three charged with stealing from Greenville store
All lanes of the highway have been closed.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School
UPDATE: Authorities name suspect arrested in Nash County stabbing
UPDATE: Authorities name suspect arrested in Nash County stabbing
Judge declares Pamlico County property a nuisance, must be vacated within 60 days