Russell’s First Alert Forecast: A few backyards flirting with 90 degrees Thursday; Rain likely on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A powerful ridge of high pressure will remain over Eastern NC over the next few days. allowing for temperatures to soar well into the upper 80s and even nearing 90 across the southern inland counties near the Crystal Coast.

Plenty of sunshine will drive the mercury into the 80s to near 90 Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will climb from the 50s early week to the 60s late week. Our next rain chance arrives over the upcoming weekend as a cold front moves through the area Saturday night. Clouds will build in on Saturday with the bulk of the rain coming through Saturday night.

