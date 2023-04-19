Riverside-Martin freshman star quarterback Shepherd transfers to J.H. Rose

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -J.H. Rose has a new face on the football team at quarterback. Jysen Shepherd has transferred to Rose from Riverside-Martin. He is on the Rose roster. Shepherd set the Knights school single-season passing record this year. Shepherd threw for over 28 hundred yards with 34 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He also ran for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns. Riverside’s head coach stepped down this offseason. Rose Coach Will Bland graduates multi-year starter Will Taylor.

