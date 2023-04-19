Advertise With Us
Pitt County man injured in last week’s barn fire has died

The fire was called in just before 3:00 p.m.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man severely burned when his Pitt County barn caught fire last week has died.

An obituary says Gerald Whitehurst passed away Sunday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

The 74-year-old Whitehurst was injured last Wednesday in the fire and explosion at his horse barn on Sheppard Mill Road outside of Stokes.

Stokes Fire Chief Bruce Farmer said the fire started as the man was putting gasoline into a lawnmower. The chief said the fire then caused the explosion.

Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said Whitehurst told a neighbor who came to help that he spilled gas on the motor and on his clothes.

The neighbor heard a loud boom and Morris believes that was a valve blowing off a nearby LP tank. The fire marshal said the fire has been ruled accidental.

Whitehurst is survived by his wife and five children.

The viewing for Whitehurst is tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Biggs Chapel in Robersonville. The man’s funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Gold Point Church of Christ.

