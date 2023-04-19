NCHSAA realignment with new bylaw means changes across the state, local administrators weighed in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association passed a bylaw this week to limit each class to 64 schools based on enrollment.

It will mean more classes for all sports. We spoke to administrators in Beaufort and Onslow counties about the change, and what it could mean, for schools in the East.

“All the way back in 1960 is when I could find the history of four classifications of North Carolina,” says Onslow County District Coordinator of Athletics Greg Grantham, “A lot has changed in the United States, and in the state of North Carolina since Kennedy was President.”

“We have increased the number of high schools there are,” says Northside-Pinetown Athletic Director and coach Jared Adams, “It’s just like everything else sometimes you have to change with the times.”

The new model will be based solely on the Average Daily Membership, or number of kids in the school, to divide the classifications.

“Frustration, that angst comes from the disparity of the bigger and the smaller schools in terms of enrollment in that conference, or in that class,” says Grantham.

“There’s a big difference between 530 and you go to some class 1A high schools who go as low as 200. You want them to compete at the same playing field,” says Adams, ‘I would say at a 1A high school of every 50 students you are going to pull 15-25 athletes out of those 50 kids. So, 50 kids at a small school makes a big difference.”

The speculation is there will be seven classes. How many classes, and how it all is divided out, is still to be determined. Mr. Grantham explains it will likely be a committee process.

“Member schools select the realignment committees,” says Grantham, “In past realignments that realignment committee decides how the schools are split in the classifications and then how the conferences are created.”

The classifications are not set in stone. It’s an everchanging model with growth.

“You couldn’t get a consensus on what the right number of classes was. We still don’t have a consensus even though the bylaw passed,” says Grantham, “It would always be a method of how the classifications would change going forward.”

“There may be another charter school that pops up by then. Somebody may lose 50-60 kids, ADM’s are going to change,” says Adams, “What the cutoff number is, what the starting point is, you don’t know.”

Like in all change, you also have consequences. They are hoping the pros outweigh the cons.

“I can tell you that realignment is not simply as simple as here is the ADM for each school. We pop those bad boys in and spit them out,” says Grantham.

“In certain sports you might not be able to field as many teams,” says Adams, “For example we just picked up women’s soccer. There’s not many 1A schools with women’s soccer. If you have a playoff game, instead of being able to drive a couple hours, you might have to drive three and a half, meet in the middle and play at a neutral site.”

The changes most likely won’t be for next school year, but likely start the following school year. NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker will outline more detail in May.

