NC K-12 students are bouncing back after Covid-19 learning loss

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new report from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction shows math and reading test scores are on the rebound after major decreases during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Definitely a learning experience. to say that we moved fast would be an understatement,” says Craven County Schools Teacher of the Year, Laura Wilson..

“The touch points with the teacher were reduced. Whether that was the student was learning online or that they were in the classroom and we were just social distancing. Which, safety first but that was just the observation,” The Learning Room Found and Owner, Jessica Bradley says.

“When you’re in the classroom, we have a lot of hands-on learning, we have manipulatives, we’re able to see right there so that part did have a lot of challenges teaching during that pandemic time,” Wilson said.

After two years of concerning reports from the DPI that showed students were 15 months behind in their education. The new report shows the strongest gains were measured in middle and high school math, third and fourth-grade reading, eighth-grade science, and high school biology.

Bradley says, “Being online in terms of all of us as a school system, that’s not sustainable, and nor do I think it works.”

Educators in the East credit the improvement to being back in the classroom. “I’m proud to say it’s not just state-level. We’re seeing it all across our district. Having our students back in our classroom, having teachers back in person. We are there in real-time so we’re providing real-time feedback to address needs right away,” Wilson told WITN.

DPI says the best thing parents can do for their children to help them succeed is to read to them each night and encourage them to be present in class to get the education they need.

The new report is intended to explore the continued long-term impact of the pandemic on student learning, as well as to understand where students have made gains and closed gaps since the 2020-2021 report.

