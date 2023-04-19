NASH COUNTY: Farm employee stabbed, suspect on the run

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A fight at a Nash County produce farm tonight left one man stabbed and another one on the run.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says there is a heavy police presence around Nash Produce in the Sandy Cross Community near Rocky Mount.

According to deputies, the two men got into a fight at the processing facility Tuesday night and one man stabbed the other before running away on foot.

Deputies say they are searching for a Hispanic man wearing jeans and a checkerboard-style shirt in the area around Sandy Cross. Anyone who has seen this man or has more information should call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.

The man who was stabbed was taken to UNC Health Nash Hospital. His condition was not given.

