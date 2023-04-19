Kinston creates committee to address concerns over dangerous dogs

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - After a series of dog complaints and concerns brought to one city, a new committee has been designed to help deal with them.

Over the last few months, Kinston City Council member Chris Suggs says that the city of Kinston has received numerous calls about stray or vicious dogs in the community, that have residents concerned for their safety.

Kinston Police say that residents are afraid. Reports of attacks have been made in recent years, like one resident who was mauled in her backyard yard by a Cane Corso and is still dealing with the physical pain from the attack.

However, Suggs says that he has found a solution he hopes restores a sense of security to the people in Kinston.

“I’ve decided to ask the council to start a vicious, stray and nuisance dog committee to examine the cities current ordinances, and to see if there are also any other solutions that we can possibly incorporate from other municipalities or partner with the county to really address these issues locally” Suggs said.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette is in full support of the council’s movement.

“Any time the council and department heads, as well as citizens can come together and work on an issue involving something that takes place in the city or the county in this situation, specifically an animal control situation, I think it’s a good thing” Goyette said.

With this committee Suggs says he hopes to get this message out to the community.

“We are working to address it in addition to the existing things that we’ve been doing, we are working to see if there any other new avenues we can take new actions that we can take to address this issue and make sure that everyone feels safe. Kinston is a community that has its challenges, but we also have the right people in place to develop solutions to it” Suggs said.

City officials say the committee intends to meet the first week of May to decide on its members and course of action.

Kinston Police say they have increased patrols for nuisance dogs in problematic areas, and added two additional staff positions to the police department’s animal control unit.

