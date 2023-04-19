Judge declares Pamlico County property a nuisance, must be vacated within 60 days

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A judge has ordered a home in Pamlico County to be vacated in sixty days and the property be sold as part of a nuisance complaint.

The home is on Highway 55 in Reelsboro.

According to Sheriff Chris Davis, the property has been a problem in the community for years. “The owner does not regularly reside at the property and has not been able to control the property. This has caused the community to live in fear and constantly drained emergency services and law enforcement resources,” Davis said.

The Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team and the sheriff’s office have been working on getting the problem solved with the help of the property owner. A Superior Court judge signed the consent judgment against the owner last Thursday.

ALE says once the property is sold, an agreement must be worked out that details the intended use of the property.

