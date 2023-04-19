Advertise With Us
J.H. Rose baseball, South Central softball pick up run rule conference wins

Both are in the mix for conference titles
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The South Central softball team and the 12th ranked J.H. Rose baseball team both took care of business in less innings on Tuesday night.

The Falcons softball team able to run rule Rose in the 5th 16-6. South Central has won six straight games.

The Rampants baseball team did it in 6 innings. Taking down the Falcons 15-2.

Rose is currently in first place in the conference. But D.H. Conley has a game in hand and won the first meeting. They play again against each other on Tuesday.

