“It’s utterly ridiculous” ENC drag show organizer reacts to bill proposing banning public shows

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It’s a way for people to dress in an exaggerated fashion, while proudly exemplifying the power of self-expression.

“The people critiquing what drag is and how drag is seen in our community have never seen a drag show,” said Aaron Lucier, Pitt County Aids Service Organization Board President. “They’ve never been a participant and really don’t know what’s going on.”

Drag shows have been catching the eyes of many for decades now who consider them to be very entertaining.

However, people feel the North Carolina House is trying to stop that after Republican lawmakers proposed a bill Tuesday to ban public shows.

“Legislating this kind of thing isn’t popular and it’s not good business,” Lucier said.

The bill states that anyone who chooses to perform in a drag show on public property or around minors will be arrested and could possibly face felony charges after the first offense.

A sponsor of the bill says it’s in response to concerns about age-appropriate entertainment. Lucier believes it strips the voices of parents.

“This is a situation where they’re saying, we don’t care what parents say,” Lucier said. “We’re going to say drag is unacceptable for any children to see.”

Drag brunches are popular at restaurants like the Scullery in Uptown Greenville, which Lucier helps organize.

He says the monthly event is a way for people to see just how unique the trans community is, which is why he feels House Bill 673 will “be totally detrimental for our state.”

“In our case, it’s a major fundraiser for charity,” Lucier said. “We’d hate to think that’s all jeopardized.”

The House says the bill would also apply to private events where a minor is present. The House plans to debate a similar bill Wednesday morning.

