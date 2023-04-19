Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

High school choir goes viral after impromptu performance of the national anthem in DC

An Alabama school choir’s impromptu performance of the national anthem has now gone viral. (Source: WVTM, HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, CNN )
By Chip Scarborough
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVTM) – An Alabama school choir’s impromptu performance of the national anthem has now gone viral.

The Hewitt-Trussville High School students were visiting Washington, D.C. over the weekend to perform in the National Cherry Blossom Festival parade.

Afterward, they decided to check out the Thomas Jefferson Memorial and were compelled to sing.

“It was really spontaneous,” choir member Isaac Crawford said. “We were just there singing the national anthem and everyone just went silent. It just really meant a lot to me that everybody was listening.”

Of the seven choir members, six are seniors and will be graduating in just a few weeks.

They said the memory of this event will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

“It was truly just an honor to be standing under Jefferson’s statue and singing about what our country believes in,” choir member Molly Bruno said.

Copyright 2023 WVTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Rocky Mount High School
Police investigating fight between teacher & student at Rocky Mount High School
Brandon Creighton
Greenville man charged in deadly three-vehicle crash
Benjamin Mayo, Amber Manning, and Michael Miller
Three charged with stealing from Greenville store
All lanes of the highway have been closed.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Maine deadly shooting suspect was recently released from prison
Craven County water customers are experiencing low or no water pressure due to a water main...
Craven water main break causing pressure issues
Danielle Morrisey
Warsaw man wanted for attempted murder in Wayne County
Police in Pickens pull a man over for a traffic stop and he serenades them with music.
WATCH: Man pulls out instruments, serenades officers during traffic stop