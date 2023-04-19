Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Halifax County looking for missing man with intellectual disability

Authorities say to call 911 if you see him.
Cotton is on the North Carolina Missing Endangered Alert database.
Cotton is on the North Carolina Missing Endangered Alert database.(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in the east are asking for help in finding a man believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Missing Endangered Alert for Anthony Cotton. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says he was “diagnosed with some cognitive impairments and moderate developmental difficulties.”

The 37-year-old was last seen near the trailer park at Great Falls Circle in Roanoke Rapids, according to the sheriff’s Office. Deputies were on foot in the area at 10 p.m. last night.

According to his description, he is about 130 lbs and stands around 5-foot-4. Cotton was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white tee-shirt ad a gray zip-up jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 583-1991.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Mount High School
Police investigating fight between teacher & student at Rocky Mount High School
Brandon Creighton
Greenville man charged in deadly three-vehicle crash
Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Benjamin Mayo, Amber Manning, and Michael Miller
Three charged with stealing from Greenville store
All lanes of the highway have been closed.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Teacher of the Week: Kurt Garner
Teacher of the Week: Kurt Garner
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather locked in; Here comes the 80s
WITN's Teacher of the Week: Kurt Garner
Teacher of the Week: Kurt Garner