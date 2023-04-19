Halifax County looking for missing man with intellectual disability

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in the east are asking for help in finding a man believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Missing Endangered Alert for Anthony Cotton. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says he was “diagnosed with some cognitive impairments and moderate developmental difficulties.”

The 37-year-old was last seen near the trailer park at Great Falls Circle in Roanoke Rapids, according to the sheriff’s Office. Deputies were on foot in the area at 10 p.m. last night.

According to his description, he is about 130 lbs and stands around 5-foot-4. Cotton was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white tee-shirt ad a gray zip-up jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 583-1991.

