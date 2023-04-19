Advertise With Us
Goldsboro K9s Lark and Reno gifted body armor

K9 Lark and Reno
K9 Lark and Reno(Goldsboro Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two K9s in the Goldsboro Police Department are getting new body armor in the coming weeks.

K9s Lark and Reno were given bullet and stab protective vests. These vests were donated by Vested Interest in K9s, according to the police department.

Lark’s vest was sponsored by Elaine Miller of Lillington, NC, and embroidered with “Gifted by Angus and Tucker”. Reno’s vest was sponsored by National Police Association and embroidered with “Gifted by NationalPolice.org”.

“The canines of the Goldsboro Police Department are officers, and we should treat them as such. We want to ensure that their training and their equipment is the best,” said Maj. Phillip Edwards. “We saw an opportunity to update the existing protective wear for these canines, so we reached out to Vested Interest. Thankfully, these two dogs are now getting new vests without it coming from local tax money.”

For more information on Vested Interest in K9s or on how to sponsor an eligible K9, click here.

