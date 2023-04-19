Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Farmville Dogwood Festival kicks off next Thursday

Farmville Dogwood Fest
Farmville Dogwood Fest(Farmville Dogwood Festival)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Join all the fun while attending the annual Farmville Dogwood Festival.

The festival begins Thursday, April 27th and runs through Sunday, April 30th. It will be held on the Town Commons. Events include live music, a movie under the stars event featuring “Minions: The Rise Of Gru & Street Dance- The Might Saints of Soul Band”, a bike show, rides and much more.

Travis Denning and Matt Stell will be performing, with a guest appearance from Jake Sutton. Tickets for the concert are $20 in advance and $25 if purchased the day of the concert.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit the Farmville Dogwood Festival website here.

WITN is a proud sponsor of the Farmville Dogwood Festival.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rocky Mount High School
Police investigating fight between teacher & student at Rocky Mount High School
Brandon Creighton
Greenville man charged in deadly three-vehicle crash
Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Benjamin Mayo, Amber Manning, and Michael Miller
Three charged with stealing from Greenville store
All lanes of the highway have been closed.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Cotton is on the North Carolina Missing Endangered Alert database.
Missing Halifax County man with intellectual disability found
Nash County Police arrest suspect that stabbed a man Tuesday night.
UPDATE: Authorities name suspect arrested in Nash County stabbing
Teacher of the Week: Kurt Garner
Teacher of the Week: Kurt Garner