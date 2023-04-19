Farmville Dogwood Festival kicks off next Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Join all the fun while attending the annual Farmville Dogwood Festival.

The festival begins Thursday, April 27th and runs through Sunday, April 30th. It will be held on the Town Commons. Events include live music, a movie under the stars event featuring “Minions: The Rise Of Gru & Street Dance- The Might Saints of Soul Band”, a bike show, rides and much more.

Travis Denning and Matt Stell will be performing, with a guest appearance from Jake Sutton. Tickets for the concert are $20 in advance and $25 if purchased the day of the concert.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit the Farmville Dogwood Festival website here.

WITN is a proud sponsor of the Farmville Dogwood Festival.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.