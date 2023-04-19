Advertise With Us
Facebook's parent company expected to announce more job cuts

Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details...
Meta, the social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, is expected to announce details about new job cuts Wednesday.(Pexels via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT
(CNN) - Massive job cuts are imminent at Facebook’s parent company Meta.

The social media giant is expected to announce details about new job cuts Wednesday.

It’s part of a monthslong downsizing and restructuring effort that will trim 10,000 employees amid multiple waves of layoffs.

According to an internal memo obtained by the Washington Post, Meta’s head of human resources, Lori Goler, wrote Tuesday evening that the company will start notifying employees on its technical teams whose jobs are being cut.

Meta is also poised to announce newly reorganized teams and management hierarchies as the social media giant seeks to become leaner and more efficient.

According to Goler, teams working on Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and the virtual-reality division reality labs among others will be affected.

The latest layoffs build on November workforce cuts that slashed 11,000 jobs, or about 13% of Meta’s workforce, in the first widespread layoffs in the company’s history.

Meta spokesman Dave Arnold confirmed the memo was sent but declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

