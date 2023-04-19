El Nino ramping up in the Pacific Ocean

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Climatologists are anticipating a shift towards an El Nino event this summer. The current status is still a watch, however confidence is growing that the trends will carry from summer into fall. According to the numbers, there is a 62% chance of an El Nino event occurring by summertime and an 80% chance one will be present in Fall. This is great news for us in ENC as El Nino events traditionally limit tropical development in the Atlantic Basin.

The presence of an El Nino event adjusts not only atmospheric heat and rainfall patterns, but trade wind as well. It can lead to faster jet streams or even split jet streams. But in general, it is the wind shear that is the main suppressant of tropical weather during an El Nino. Wind shear is wind traveling at different speeds and/or direction at different levels of the atmosphere.

The increase in wind shear stifles tropical activity (WITN Weather)

Tropical systems struggle to form and maintain strength when faced with high levels of wind shear. The big reason is the shear cuts off the vertically rotating columns of air that are crucial for the system’s engine to keep running. This not only helps decrease the strength of any storms that form, but it also helps prevent storms from forming in the first place. In other instances, wind shear can cause severe weather, namely tornadoes. But this increase of shear over the Atlantic has not been shown to alter the number of tornadic systems in Eastern NC.

The changes to our climatic weather (long period heat and rainfall) are more pronounced during the winters during an El Nino or a La Nina than during the summers. During the summer, the biggest changes to atmospheric norms are found south of the equator.

Atmospheric changes are more pronounced south of the equator during the summer months. (WITN Weather)

We tend to see colder and wetter winters during El Nino events here in ENC. (WITN Weather)

