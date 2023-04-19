DEPUTIES: Man linked to break-ins in at least 20 counties

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in multiple counties say they have linked one man with numerous commercial break-ins all over North Carolina.

Dalian Green, 60, of Weldon, was arrested on April 14 after deputies and police in several jurisdictions were able to link him to 52 commercial break-ins in 20 counties since 2020, in each of the break-ins police say Green stole cartons of cigarettes.

Lieutenant Mike Sawyer with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said that when he looked at video from a February 2022 breaking and entering at a Dollar General on NC 43 near Pinetops, he noticed that the person breaking in had used a very unusual way to make entry into the business.

Lt. Sawyer says he then started to reach out to other area departments to see if they had any similar types of break-ins in their areas using the way to get into the store, collecting and sharing information with them over the next several months.

By sharing the information with several agencies, the group was able to figure out that they were all looking for the same person who had committed the same type of break-ins using the same unusual way to break in each time.

The agencies say they were also able to work together to create a timeline as well as determine that a white Cadillac was being driven each time.

Green was finally arrested after deputies say he broke into a store in Rockingham County. Several of the counties involved in the investigation have since charged Green with various break-ins across the state. He is currently being held in the Rockingham County Jail under a $700,000 bond.

While Sawyer initiated the investigation in Edgecombe County that eventually linked Green across so many different counties, Sawyer also says that the Craven County Sheriff’s Office was instrumental in identifying and tracking him down.

Deputies say they expect more counties will file charges against Green.

