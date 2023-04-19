Advertise With Us
Craven water main break causing pressure issues

Craven County water customers are experiencing low or no water pressure due to a water main...
Craven County water customers are experiencing low or no water pressure due to a water main break in James City.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JAMES CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Repairs to a break in a section of the Craven County Water System is causing some customers to have a loss in water pressure.

According to the Craven County Water Department, crews are in the process of repairing a break in a water main on West Grantham Road in James City. Because of the break, they say that their customers who are in areas around U.S. 70 and Old Airport Road between Airport Road and Taberna could be having low or no water pressure.

Employees say they expect the break to be repaired and service restored to the area by 2:00 p.m. today, but anyone on the system should boil any water that will be used for human consumption. This includes water that will be used for drinking water, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

Employees with the water system recommend Vigorously boiling water for one minute to kill any bacteria that may be present in the water. People should use boiled water until the water in the system can be tested and results received.

