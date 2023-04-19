Carteret Co. holds annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo May 1

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolinians have the opportunity to learn about how to prepare for hurricanes before the season begins.

The annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo will take place at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City on Monday, May 1, from 4-7 p.m..

This free event will be family-friendly and offer the public the chance to educate themselves on hurricanes, how to prepare when they come, and any information the expert speakers have.

“Citizens from not only the county but surrounding communities may come to the Hurricane Preparedness Expo to receive information from local, state and federal experts on what to expect and prepare for in the coming hurricane season,” said Emergency Management Coordinator, Aaron Stryker. “We’re hoping to better prepare and educate residents on the things they need to do to get ready for hurricane season.”

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 and according to the county, preparedness is key.

For more information regarding the Carteret County Hurricane Preparedness Expo, please contact Aaron Stryker at 252-222-5841.

