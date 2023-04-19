Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Carteret Co. holds annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo May 1

4-8-2021 wlox hurricane season prediction
4-8-2021 wlox hurricane season prediction(WLOX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolinians have the opportunity to learn about how to prepare for hurricanes before the season begins.

The annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo will take place at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City on Monday, May 1, from 4-7 p.m..

This free event will be family-friendly and offer the public the chance to educate themselves on hurricanes, how to prepare when they come, and any information the expert speakers have.

“Citizens from not only the county but surrounding communities may come to the Hurricane Preparedness Expo to receive information from local, state and federal experts on what to expect and prepare for in the coming hurricane season,” said Emergency Management Coordinator, Aaron Stryker. “We’re hoping to better prepare and educate residents on the things they need to do to get ready for hurricane season.”

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30 and according to the county, preparedness is key.

For more information regarding the Carteret County Hurricane Preparedness Expo, please contact Aaron Stryker at 252-222-5841.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Rocky Mount High School
Police investigating fight between teacher & student at Rocky Mount High School
Brandon Creighton
Greenville man charged in deadly three-vehicle crash
Benjamin Mayo, Amber Manning, and Michael Miller
Three charged with stealing from Greenville store
All lanes of the highway have been closed.
One person dead in three-vehicle crash on major Greenville highway

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Dalian Green
DEPUTIES: Man linked to break-ins in at least 20 counties
Pitt County man injured in last week’s barn fire has died
Pitt County man injured in last week’s barn fire has died
Students bounce back from pandemic learning loss
Students bounce back from pandemic learning loss