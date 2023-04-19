Advertise With Us
Both student and teacher charged in fight at Rocky Mount High School

Xaviera Steele
Xaviera Steele(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police have charged both a student and a teacher for a fight at Rocky Mount High School that was posted on social media.

The fight happened on Monday in a classroom.

Xaviera Steele, a substitute teacher, was charged with simple assault, as was the student through a juvenile petition.

Police said no injuries were reported.

A video posted on social media showed the student confronting a teacher with the two ending up in a fight on the floor of the classroom. Steele was on top of the girl during the video.

The teacher was released on a written promise to appear in court.

“Mrs. Steele is an employee of Kelly Services, which is a contracted vendor that provides substitutes for Nash County Public Schools,” the school system said in a statement. “Her eligibility to continue employment will be determined by the outcome of the pending investigation.”

