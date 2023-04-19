Advertise With Us
Beaufort Wine & Food implements new methods to reduce waste

Beaufort Wine and Food Vin de Mer tent
Beaufort Wine and Food Vin de Mer tent(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort Wine and Food is coming up later this month with tons of events for folks to enjoy.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, April 27 with a variety of wine dinners and continues through brunch at 11 a.m. the following Sunday.

Tickets for some events are sold out, but there are still plenty of opportunities to plan a trip for that weekend. Ticket information is available on their website.

Director Brittany Pittman is working with other organizers to implement ways to reduce waste including digital tickets, a digital map and a digital wine shop.

Pittman says those efforts will save thousands of sheets of paper. She spoke with WITN’s Courtney Bunting on ENC at Three Wednesday to explain details.

A new feature this year includes the Green Room Lounge at Vin de Mer. The Kind Thieves will play there from 4-6 p.m. on April 29.

Visitors can also enjoy the Midday Mingle on Friday, April 28 at noon which will feature Chef Preeti Waas who will prepare Indian cuisine.

