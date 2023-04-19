Beaufort Co. golf tournament supports college students May 5

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A golf tournament to raise money for community college scholarships is happening next month.

The Beaufort County Community College Foundation 29th Annual Invitational Golf Tournament for Scholarships will take place at the Cypress Landing Golf Club on May 5. Teams are still able to enter.

The community college says the tournament is one of the events the BCCC Foundation hosts to provide qualifying students with scholarships and emergency grants. These scholarships aim to make education accessible to more students.

According to BCCC, the foundation was able to raise $190,000 for students and aims to exceed that this year through the golf tournament which is their largest event.

The golf tournament can accommodate up to 25 teams. It consists of a four-person super ball format with teams pre-flighted based on each golfer’s handicap. Teams from area high schools will also participate.

Teams can sign up for the tournament by clicking this link.

